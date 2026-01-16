Qube Extends Exclusivity with Macquarie Asset Management

Qube Holdings Limited has announced that Macquarie Asset Management has provided the necessary confirmation to continue the exclusivity period outlined in the process and exclusivity deed established in November. This confirmation allows both parties to continue discussions regarding a potential offer for Qube shareholders. Qube is an Australian logistics and infrastructure company. It provides integrated logistics solutions across ports, rail, and road.

While the exclusivity period continues, Qube has emphasised that there is no guarantee that the current proposal from Macquarie Asset Management will result in a binding offer. The company is proceeding cautiously and advising shareholders to remain aware of this uncertainty as discussions progress.

Qube remains committed to keeping the market informed of any material developments related to this proposal. The company stated that it will provide updates as and when further information becomes available, ensuring transparency for its shareholders and the broader market.

Shareholders are advised to monitor Qube’s announcements for further updates. The company’s continued engagement with Macquarie Asset Management represents a potentially significant development, but the ultimate outcome remains uncertain at this stage.