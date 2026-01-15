Venezuela Eyes Hydrocarbon Law Overhaul

Venezuela’s interim President Delcy Rodriguez announced on Thursday a proposal to reform the nation’s hydrocarbon law. This move comes as investors in the United States are advocating for greater access to Venezuela’s oil industry. The proposed reforms seek to encourage investment in the sector, potentially opening up new opportunities for international companies.

During a national address, Rodriguez stated that the reforms are designed to “allow these investment flows to be incorporated into new fields, fields where no investment has ever been made and into fields where there is no infrastructure.” The Venezuelan government hopes this legislative change will revitalise its oil production capabilities and stimulate economic growth.

The proposed reforms represent a potentially significant shift in Venezuela’s approach to its oil resources. Any changes would likely impact international energy markets and the strategies of companies interested in operating within Venezuela. The specifics of the proposal are yet to be detailed, but its intention is to improve investment conditions.

The reform proposal is the first step in a long process, including evaluation by government officials and local stakeholders. The situation remains fluid, but outside investors are closely monitoring the potential changes to Venezuela’s hydrocarbon law and what those changes will do for their oil business.