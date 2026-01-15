Netflix Secures Global Rights to Sony Films

Netflix has secured global streaming rights to Sony Group’s films following their theatrical and pay-per-view release windows. This multiyear agreement, announced on Thursday (Friday AEDT), broadens an existing partnership established in 2021. The initial accord granted Netflix US rights to Sony films after their cinema run and online purchase or rental availability, alongside rights in Germany and parts of Asia.

According to the companies’ statement, Sony Pictures titles will progressively debut on Netflix globally later this year as individual territory rights become available. The complete rollout is expected by early 2029. Furthermore, Netflix gains the option to license a selection of films and TV series from Sony’s extensive library, including popular franchises like Spider-Man and Jumanji.

Sources familiar with the deal, who requested anonymity due to the terms not being public, estimate its value at approximately $US7 billion ($10.4 billion) through 2032. This agreement bolsters Netflix’s lineup of theatrical releases. Netflix, a streaming service, provides subscribers access to a wide range of films and television programs. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a motion picture and television studio.

This deal also comes as Netflix vies with Paramount Skydance with duelling bids for Warner Bros. Discovery, which could significantly expand their studio operations. The acquisition of global rights to Sony films marks a significant move for Netflix in the competitive streaming landscape.