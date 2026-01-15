4DMedical Falls After $150 Million Raising

4DMedical shares experienced a decline of 3.5 per cent as trading resumed on Thursday, following a successful $150 million capital raising. The funds were secured through an institutional placement priced at $3.80 per share. The raising attracted support from new global long-only investors, as well as demonstrating strong demand from existing shareholders.

The capital raise was structured as a combination of $79.1 million in newly issued shares and a $70.9 million block trade. By repurposing shares previously allocated to Alpha Investment Partners, 4DMedical effectively limited dilution to 3.86 per cent.

The company intends to allocate the proceeds primarily to accelerate the commercialisation of its CT:VQ lung imaging technology. This technology is being deployed across leading US academic medical centres, including Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, and UC San Diego Health. 4DMedical is an Australian medical technology company aiming to revolutionize respiratory diagnostics through its XV Technology, which delivers sensitive, functional, and early-stage diagnosis.

As of the latest trading update, shares were down 3.5 per cent to $4.14. Despite the recent dip, the company’s shares have still gained 700 per cent over the past 12 months. 4DMedical’s CT:VQ technology creates detailed four-dimensional lung scans, providing clinicians with crucial insights into respiratory health.