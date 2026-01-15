ECP Emerging Growth Releases Quarterly Report to Trustee and ASIC

ECP Emerging Growth Limited (ASX: ECP), a company redefining active investing, has released its Quarterly Report to the Trustee and ASIC for the quarter ended 31 December 2025, regarding its ECP Convertible Notes (ASX: ECPGA). The report, authorised for release by the Board, provides key financial metrics and confirms compliance with relevant regulations. ECP Emerging Growth invests in undervalued emerging companies with a contrarian approach, focusing on in-depth fundamental research.

The company confirms that the Conversion Price of the ECP Notes into Ordinary Shares remains unchanged at $1.43. The Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio as at 31 December 2025 is reported as 28.03%. The LTV Ratio is calculated as Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents, divided by the Market Value of all Marketable Securities held by the Issuer.

As of 31 December 2025, ECP Emerging Growth Limited reported Total Debt of $10,824,434, Cash and Cash Equivalents of $1,241,751, and a Market Value of all Marketable Securities amounting to $34,187,840. The company has also affirmed its compliance with the terms of the Notes, the Trust Deed, and Chapter 2L of the Corporations Act 2001 during the reporting period. The report was signed by Company Secretary, Scott Barrett.

The report confirms that no circumstances arose during the period that would materially prejudice the Issuer, its subsidiaries, or any security interest. There has been no substantial change in the nature of the business of the Issuer, its subsidiaries, or any of the guarantors. The Issuer has complied with continuous disclosure requirements, and provided the Trustee with copies of all material notifications to ASIC or investors during the Quarter.