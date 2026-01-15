Flagship Investments Releases Quarterly Report on Convertible Notes

Flagship Investments Limited (ASX: FSI), an Australian investment firm, today released its quarterly report to the Trustee and ASIC regarding its FSI Convertible Notes (ASX: FSIGA) for the quarter ended 31 December 2025. The report, authorised by the Board, provides key financial details and confirms compliance with relevant regulations. Flagship Investments operates as an investment company, focusing on identifying and investing in undervalued assets. The company aims to deliver long-term value to its shareholders through strategic investments.

The announcement confirmed that the conversion price of the FSI Notes into ordinary shares remains unchanged at $2.70. Additionally, the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio as of 31 December 2025, was reported to be 25.21%. The LTV ratio is calculated as Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents, divided by the Market Value of all Marketable Securities held by the Issuer.

As of 31 December 2025, Flagship Investments reported Total Debt of $20,000,000, Cash and Cash Equivalents of $2,129,292, and a Market Value of all Marketable Securities of $70,899,805. The company has confirmed compliance with the terms of the Notes, the Trust Deed, and Chapter 2L of the Corporations Act 2001 during the reporting period. Further, the report confirms that there were no circumstances that arose during the period that would materially prejudice the Issuer or any security interests of the Note holders.

The detailed quarterly report, submitted in compliance with Section 283BF(1) of the Corporations Act 2001, includes confirmations regarding various aspects of the company’s operations and compliance. These include adherence to financial reporting and audit obligations, continuous disclosure requirements, and provisions of the Trust Deed. The report was signed by Managing Director Emmanuel Pohl.