APC Minerals Entitlement Offer Oversubscribed

APC Minerals Limited (ASX: APC), a company focused on mineral exploration and development, has announced the closure of its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer. The offer, which closed on Thursday, 8 January 2026, sought to raise up to $1,384,771 (before costs) through the issue of new shares. The terms of the offer were thirteen new fully paid ordinary shares for every eleven fully paid ordinary shares held at the record date, at an issue price of $0.004 (0.4 cents) per new share.

The company reported that the entitlement offer was heavily oversubscribed. Applications were received for a total subscription amount of $2,178,206, significantly exceeding the initial target. This indicates strong investor interest in APC Minerals and its future prospects. Yelverton Capital Pty Ltd acted as Underwriter to the Entitlement Offer.

As a result of the oversubscription, APC Minerals is currently processing refunds totalling $793,435. The company noted that applications for additional new shares under the shortfall offer which exceeded a number equal to 100% of individual holders’ entitlements under the Entitlement Offer will be refunded in full. An Appendix 2A will follow separately.

APC Minerals expressed gratitude to shareholders who participated in the offer. The announcement was authorised by Michael Fry, Company Secretary. Further details are available from the Company Secretary via email or phone.