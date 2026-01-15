Global Masters Fund Releases Quarterly Report, Notes Conversion Price Unchanged

Global Masters Fund Limited (ASX: GFL), an investment firm focused on global markets, today released its Quarterly Report to the Trustee and ASIC for the quarter ending December 31, 2025, pertaining to its GFL Convertible Notes (ASX: GFLGA). The company aims to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns through a diversified portfolio of global investment strategies.

The report confirms that the conversion price of the GFL Notes into ordinary shares remains steady at $3.10. During the quarter, a total of 303,665 notes were converted into ordinary shares. The Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio as of December 31, 2025, is reported at 9.36%. The LTV Ratio is calculated as Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents, divided by the Market Value of all Marketable Securities held by the issuer.

As of December 31, 2025, Global Masters Fund’s Total Debt stood at $8,299,993, with Cash and Cash Equivalents amounting to $2,625,543. The Market Value of all Marketable Securities was $60,601,858. The company has confirmed compliance with the terms of the Notes, the Trust Deed, and Chapter 2L of the Corporations Act 2001 throughout the reporting period. Furthermore, the report confirms that no circumstances arose that would materially prejudice the Issuer, its subsidiaries, or any security interest or charge.

The release of this report was authorised by the Board of Global Masters Fund Limited. The announcement was made by Company Secretary, Scott Barrett.