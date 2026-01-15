Wia Gold Appoints New Chief Executive

Wia Gold has announced the appointment of Henk Diederichs as its new chief executive officer, effective from February 1. Josef El-Raghy, the current executive chairman, will transition to the role of non-executive chairman. Wia Gold is focused on discovering and developing gold deposits. The company’s primary project is the Kokoseb Gold Project in Namibia.

Diederichs brings over 20 years of experience in African mining projects to Wia Gold. A qualified engineer, he joins the company from Predictive Discovery, an ASX-listed entity, where he served as chief operating officer. In that role, he oversaw the Bankan Gold Project in Guinea.

The leadership change at Wia Gold occurs as the company’s Kokoseb Gold Project advances towards a definitive feasibility study. The company anticipates the completion of this study in the latter half of 2026. This study will assess the project’s economic viability and guide future development decisions.