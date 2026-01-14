Carma Sees Delivery, Revenue Rise

Carma has reported a strong performance in retail unit deliveries for the December quarter, achieving a total of 746 units. This represents an 18 per cent increase compared to the 633 units delivered in the September quarter. When compared to the same period a year earlier, the increase is 29 per cent.

The company delivered 244 retail units in December alone. Carma's retail revenue for the December quarter reached $22 million, up from $19.6 million in the previous September period, demonstrating solid financial growth alongside increased unit deliveries.

It should be noted that monthly unit deliveries are subject to variability due to the number of operating days, public holidays, and seasonal influences. December’s figures were impacted by a planned shutdown of operations from December 25 to January 5. Despite this, the company’s performance remained strong, marking a successful end to the year.