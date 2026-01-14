APC Minerals Entitlement Offer Oversubscribed, Refunds Underway

APC Minerals Limited (ASX: APC), a company focused on mineral exploration, announces the closure of its pro-rata renounceable entitlement offer. The offer, which closed on Thursday, 8 January 2026, sought to raise up to $1,384,771 (before costs) through the issue of thirteen new shares for every eleven shares held at a price of $0.004 (0.4 cents) per share. Yelverton Capital Pty Ltd acted as Underwriter to the Entitlement Offer.

The Entitlement Offer was heavily oversubscribed, with the company receiving applications for a total subscription amount of $2,178,206. This represents significant investor interest in APC Minerals. The funds raised are intended to further the company’s exploration activities and general working capital.

Due to the oversubscription, APC Minerals is currently processing refunds totalling $793,435. Applications for additional new shares under the shortfall offer, which exceeded a number equal to 100% of individual holders’ entitlements under the Entitlement Offer, will be refunded in full. The company thanks shareholders who subscribed to the offer.

An Appendix 2A will be released separately. This announcement was authorised by Michael Fry, Company Secretary. For further information, shareholders are advised to contact Michael Fry directly.