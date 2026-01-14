4DMedical Completes $150 Million Institutional Placement to Accelerate US Commercialisation

4DMedical Limited (ASX:4DX), a respiratory imaging technology company revolutionising respiratory care with advanced imaging and artificial intelligence, today announced the successful completion of a $150 million institutional placement. The placement, priced at $3.80 per share, garnered strong support from both new, global long-only institutional investors and existing shareholders, with applications exceeding the placement size. Dilution to existing shareholders was limited to 3.86% by repurposing 18.7 million shares previously issued to Alpha Investment Partners.

The proceeds from the capital raise will primarily be used to accelerate the commercialisation of 4DMedical’s CT:VQ™ product in the United States. The funds will also support sales, marketing, business development, customer success, research and development, and general administrative expenses. This strategic investment follows the rapid deployment of CT:VQ™ at four leading U.S. academic medical centres within four months of FDA clearance, including Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, and UC San Diego Health.

Coincident with the placement, CEO Andreas Fouras and CFO Julian Sutton exercised options early, increasing their respective shareholdings in the company. Specifically, entities associated with Andreas Fouras will own 1,587,757 more shares, and Julian Sutton will own 2,000,000 more shares following the option exercises. The exercise of these options will provide approximately $6.9 million of additional capital to 4DMedical.

The company will host an investor webinar on Monday, 19 January 2026, at 11:30am AEDT, to provide further details regarding the capital raise. Post-completion, 4DMedical’s pro forma cash position will exceed $200 million, providing balance sheet strength to reach profitability and pursue future growth opportunities.