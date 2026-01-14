4DMedical Raises $150 Million for Expansion

4DMedical has successfully secured $150 million through an institutional placement priced at $3.80 per share. The capital raise attracted new global long-only investors and saw significant support from the company’s existing shareholder base. The company develops advanced lung imaging technology. Its CT:VQ technology offers detailed insights into lung function, aiding in the diagnosis and management of respiratory diseases.

The placement is structured as $79.1 million in newly issued shares and a $70.9 million block trade. This approach limits dilution to approximately 3.86 per cent by repurposing shares initially allocated to Alpha Investment Partners. The funds raised are earmarked to accelerate the commercialisation of 4DMedical’s CT:VQ technology across prominent US academic medical centres. These include institutions such as Stanford, Cleveland Clinic, University of Miami, and UC San Diego Health.

Following the placement, 4DMedical anticipates a pro forma cash position exceeding $200 million. This robust financial footing is intended to provide the company with the flexibility required to broaden its product offerings, support ongoing operations, and strategically pursue growth opportunities as it advances toward profitability.

The settlement of the placement is scheduled for January 21, with trading of the new shares and block trade shares expected to commence on January 22.