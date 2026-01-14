Ryman Healthcare Sales Remain Stable in Q3

Ryman Healthcare has reported 375 sales of retirement living occupation right agreements (ORAs) for the quarter ending December 31. This total comprises 101 new sales and 274 resales, remaining broadly flat compared to the previous quarter, though showing a shift in the mix across different product types. Ryman Healthcare develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, offering a range of accommodation and care options for seniors. The company aims to provide high-quality, secure, and vibrant communities for its residents.

New sales of independent living units experienced a slight decrease, which the company had anticipated following the opening of Nellie Melba Stage 4 in the prior quarter. Conversely, new sales of serviced apartments demonstrated strong performance across both New Zealand and Australia. Resales remained consistent, influenced by regional variations, with relocations from Margaret Stoddart and Woodcote villages to other Christchurch locations contributing to these figures.

Occupancy rates in Ryman’s recently established aged care centres continued to rise. Mature care centres maintained a robust occupancy rate of 96.0 per cent in the third quarter, a slight increase from 95.8 per cent in the second quarter. Overall, the results reflect a stable performance with some product mix variances, and steady occupancy levels.

ORA sales guidance remains unchanged at 1300 to 1400. This guidance excludes resident relocations from Margaret Stoddart and Woodcote following the closure of care centres at these villages, which are expected to be less than 40 and are included in reported sales volumes.