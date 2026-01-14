Ryman Healthcare Reports Steady Retirement Unit Sales in Q3 Update

Ryman Healthcare (ASX:RYM), a company that owns and operates 49 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia, today released its third-quarter trading update, reporting 375 sales of retirement living occupation right agreements (ORAs) for the period ending 31 December 2025. This figure includes 101 new sales and 274 resales.

Total sales were broadly flat compared to the second quarter, with a shift in the mix across product types. New sales of independent living units eased following the opening of Nellie Melba Stage 4 in the prior quarter. However, new sales of serviced apartments showed strength across both New Zealand and Australia. Resales remained steady overall, reflecting regional variations and relocations from Margaret Stoddart and Woodcote villages to other Christchurch locations.

Occupancy rates in Ryman’s recently opened aged care centres continued to grow, while mature care centres maintained a strong occupancy rate of 96.0% in Q3, up from 95.8% in the previous quarter. CEO Naomi James noted that the company maintained sales momentum through the holiday period, despite mixed housing market conditions and heightened competition in some regions. She also highlighted growing demand for the company’s high-quality care offering.

Looking ahead, Ryman Healthcare’s FY26 ORA sales guidance remains unchanged at 1,300 to 1,400. This guidance excludes resident relocations from Margaret Stoddart and Woodcote, which are expected to be less than 40 and are included in the reported sales volumes.