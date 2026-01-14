Supreme Court silence on Trump tariffs extends market risk

The US Supreme Court’s decision not to rule on the legality of Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs keeps a major source of market uncertainty alive, warns the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory organizations.

The warning from deVere Group’s Nigel Green comes as the court released three opinions Wednesday but offered no judgment on the tariff regime, leaving investors without legal clarity on a policy that has reshaped supply chains and pricing.

“With no indication of when the justices will address the issue, markets are now forced to price an open-ended legal risk around a major US trade policy.

“This is uncertainty being extended, not resolved,” says the CEO.

“Tariffs affect prices, margins and investment decisions.

“The legal challenge to the tariffs goes to the heart of presidential authority over trade.

“A clear decision would’ve given companies and investors a basis for planning.

“Instead, businesses continue to operate under rules that could ultimately be upheld, rewritten or struck down, but with no timeline for resolution.

Nigel Green says this legal limbo has immediate implications for market behavior.

“When the legal status of a policy that affects trillions of dollars in global commerce remains unresolved, risk premiums rise across equities, currencies and credit.”

For multinational companies, the impact is already being felt in boardrooms. Decisions on sourcing, pricing and capital investment remain provisional.

Firms hesitate to commit long-term resources when the legal foundation of trade policy could shift suddenly.

“Tariffs already distort supply chains and cost structures,” he notes.

“Add legal uncertainty and you magnify the effect. Investment slows, confidence weakens and growth expectations come under pressure.”

Inflation remains central to the debate. Companies facing unpredictable future costs tend to build buffers into pricing strategies. Those buffers often land on consumers. The longer tariffs stay in legal doubt, the more likely firms are to maintain higher price assumptions across a wide range of goods.

The deVere chief executive says this feeds straight into the macro outlook.

“Unresolved trade policy pushes uncertainty into inflation forecasts,” he says. “This shapes expectations for interest rates, bond yields and equity valuations. This becomes a market-wide issue.”

Sectors most exposed to global trade are on the front line. Manufacturing, autos, technology hardware and retail all face heightened sensitivity to tariff outcomes. Without judicial clarity, investors must model a wider range of scenarios, increasing volatility and widening valuation gaps between winners and losers.

“Markets hate open-ended risk,” Nigel Green says. “When something this big stays undecided, traders and portfolio managers price for instability.”

The political dimension sharpens the impact. Tariffs remain a cornerstone of President Trump’s economic strategy.

With the court silent, the policy stays in force but legally unresolved, leaving investors uncertain about durability and direction.

“Tariffs remain, the legal question remains, and markets price the gap,” he says. “And when markets price uncertainty, volatility typically follows.”

With no timetable for a ruling, attention now turns to every signal from Washington, from court calendars to policy messaging, for clues on when the tariff question will finally be settled.

“The unresolved status of Trump’s tariff regime remains a defining risk factor for global markets,” concludes the deVere CEO.