3D Energi Finds Gas off Victorian Coast

3D Energi has announced a new gas discovery at its Charlemont-1 well, located offshore Victoria. The discovery confirms the presence of hydrocarbons in the previously unanticipated Waarre C sandstones. 3D Energi is an Australian energy company focused on exploration and development of oil and gas resources. The company aims to deliver sustainable energy solutions through responsible resource management and innovation.

The Charlemont-1 site is majority-owned by ConocoPhillips with a 51 per cent stake. Korea National Oil Corporation holds 29 per cent, and 3D Energi retains a 20 per cent interest in the project. Preliminary petrophysical evaluation of wireline data is currently underway over the Waarre A formation. Elevated gas readings and log resistivity data are consistent with the probable presence of gas in this area.

The Charlemont-1 well has confirmed gas charge at both ends of the Charlemont Trend. This significantly de-risks intervening prospects that exhibit consistent seismic amplitude anomalies. The success of Charlemont-1 marks it as the second gas discovery resulting from the ongoing Otway exploration drilling program.

This discovery is a significant step forward for 3D Energi and its partners. The results from Charlemont-1 will inform future exploration and development activities in the region, potentially unlocking further resources and strengthening Australia’s energy security.