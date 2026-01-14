Acadia Foresees Daybue Sales Surge by 2028

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, partner of Neuren Pharmaceuticals, anticipates global net sales of its Rett syndrome treatment, Daybue, to reach $US700 million by 2028. This growth is projected to be fuelled by the ongoing US rollout of the new STIX formulation, an expansion of sales teams, and the potential approval for use in Europe. Neuren Pharmaceuticals is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for neurodevelopmental disorders. Acadia Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising innovative therapies for central nervous system disorders.

Since its launch in the United States in 2023, Daybue has been used to treat over 2000 patients. Twelve-month persistency has seen an increase, now standing at 55 per cent. The Daybue STIX formulation is currently being rolled out across America, with full availability expected during the second quarter of the year.

Daybue, an oral solution, has already received approval in Israel. Additionally, a phase 3 trial is currently underway in Japan, with top-line results anticipated between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027. Acadia is also continuing its LOTUS real-world study, which includes over 300 patients, to track outcomes and gain deeper insights into the usage of Daybue.