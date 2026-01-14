Atomic Eagle (ASX:AEU) Hits Shallow Uranium Mineralisation at Muntanga Project

Atomic Eagle Limited (ASX:AEU), an ASX-listed mineral resource company focused on exploration and development of uranium assets in Africa, has announced further positive results from its maiden drilling program at the Chisebuka target within the Muntanga Uranium Project in Zambia. The company’s core asset is the 100%-owned district-scale Muntanga Uranium Project.

The drilling program, which concluded at the end of 2025, comprised a total of 69 holes, with results from the final 23 holes continuing to show shallow, broad-spaced mineralisation. Significant intercepts include 20.2m @ 454ppm eU3O8 from 7.0m, 40.1m @ 371ppm eU3O8 from 29.8m, 13.5m @ 305ppm eU3O8 from 21.3m, and 32.1m @ 343ppm eU3O8 from 34.6m. A thick, near-surface zone of mineralisation measuring 800m x 600m has been drilled to a 100m x 100m spacing.

CEO Phil Hoskins stated that the drilling program continues to deliver thick uranium intersections less than 85m from the surface. He added that Chisebuka is the first of six exploration targets within the broader Muntanga Uranium Project area. The company has confidence it can materially increase the project’s resources with further drilling and other exploration activities.

Atomic Eagle is well funded for exploration across Muntanga in 2026, holding approximately $20 million in cash to execute its growth strategy and deliver shareholder value. Following the initial Chisebuka drill program, the company is planning another round of drilling to close up the hole spacing to 100m x 100m centres.