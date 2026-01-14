Eagle Mountain Mining Completes Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer

Eagle Mountain Mining Limited (ASX:EM2) has announced the closing of its Non-Renounceable Entitlement Offer, which concluded on 9 January 2026. Eagle Mountain is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Wedgetail and Silver Mountain Projects, both located in Arizona, USA. The offer was made according to the Prospectus dated 20 November 2025.

The offer consisted of one new fully paid ordinary share for every six existing shares held by eligible shareholders, at an issue price of A$0.009 per new share. This aimed to raise approximately A$1.98 million before costs. Additionally, for every three new shares subscribed, investors received one free unlisted attaching option, exercisable at A$0.02 on or before 30 November 2028.

The company received applications totalling $1,079,624 for 119,958,259 new shares and 39,986,027 new options. Shares and options will be issued as per the timetable, pending receipt of cleared funds. The remaining shortfall from the offer amounts to $898,775, representing approximately 99,863,987 shares.

The company has stated that the shortfall will be placed in conjunction with the lead managers and in accordance with the terms of the offer. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Eagle Mountain Mining Limited.