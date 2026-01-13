Brightstar Resources Gains Key Mining Approval

Brightstar Resources has received crucial approval from the West Australian government to commence mining operations at its Lady Shenton open pit. This project is situated within the company’s 1.6 million ounce Goldfields Hub. Brightstar Resources is focused on exploring and developing gold projects in Western Australia. The company aims to become a significant gold producer in the region through strategic acquisitions and efficient resource development.

Having already secured a native vegetation clearing permit, Brightstar intends to mine and transport ore from Lady Shenton to a proposed Carbon-in-Leach (CIL) processing plant in Laverton. This forms an integral part of their upcoming Definitive Feasibility Study 2.0 (DFS2.0). The approval signifies a major step forward in the development of Brightstar’s Menzies assets.

According to Managing Director Alex Rovira, this approval marks “a key milestone for the development of our Menzies assets”. Rovira also highlighted that this would be the first mining activity at the site since the Selkirk joint venture in 2024. This resumption of mining activities underscores Brightstar’s commitment to advancing its Goldfields Hub project.

The company plans to incorporate updated mine plans for both Lady Shenton and Yunndaga Underground into the pending DFS2.0. Brightstar is targeting a final investment decision on the Goldfields Hub by March, pushing toward production and solidifying its position in the Western Australian gold sector.