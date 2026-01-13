Mayne Pharma Announces Board Reshuffle

Mayne Pharma has announced a restructuring of its board, resulting in three departures and a change in leadership. Chairman Frank Condella will retire on January 14, after serving as chairman since 2021 and as a board member since 2018. Non-executive directors Patrick Blake and Anne Lockwood will also step down following the release of the company’s half-year results in February, citing their pursuit of other opportunities. Blake joined the board in 2018, and Lockwood has served since 2023.

Professor Bruce Robinson will assume the role of non-executive chairman, effective January 14. Robinson has been a member of the Mayne Pharma board since 2014. He also serves as a director at Cochlear and CS Pharmaceuticals.

Mayne Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on applying its expertise to commercialise novel and generic pharmaceuticals, distributing these products globally. The company stated that streamlining the board is in the best interests of its shareholders. Mayne Pharma will continue to assess the skills and experience required to drive shareholder value. The changes reflect an ongoing effort to optimise the company’s governance structure.