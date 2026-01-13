Deep Yellow Fast-Tracks Leadership Transition

Uranium developer Deep Yellow Limited has announced that incoming chief executive officer Greg Field will commence his role on February 2, accelerating the leadership transition initially declared on December 2. This move comes as the company enters a phase requiring significant decision-making regarding its key projects. Deep Yellow is focused on developing uranium projects, including the Tumas Project in Namibia, and advancing its exploration portfolio. The company aims to become a leading, geographically diverse uranium producer.

Executive chairman Chris Salisbury expressed the board’s enthusiasm for the expedited handover, citing Field’s extensive experience as invaluable during this critical period. “We are looking forward to Greg’s considerable experience and his leadership as we move towards critical decisions for our Tumas Project and other developments in our portfolio,” Salisbury stated, highlighting the importance of Field’s expertise in guiding the company’s strategic direction.

Salisbury also acknowledged and thanked Craig Barnes for his service as acting chief executive officer. Barnes will resume his responsibilities as chief financial officer upon Field’s arrival, ensuring a seamless continuation of financial oversight and stability within the company. This transition reflects Deep Yellow’s commitment to strong leadership as it progresses its uranium development projects.

The leadership change comes at a pivotal time for Deep Yellow as it navigates crucial decisions concerning the Tumas Project and its broader development portfolio. The board’s decision to expedite Field’s appointment underscores the company’s focus on strategic execution and value creation for shareholders.