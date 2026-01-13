Pengana Capital Group Announces December Funds Under Management

Pengana Capital Group (ASX: PCG), an Australian-based funds management company, has released its Funds Under Management (FUM) announcement for December 2025. The company, which specialises in listed equities, private equity, and real estate investment strategies, reported FUM of $3,923.60 million as of December 31, 2025. This represents an increase from $3,856.48 million reported on November 30, 2025.

In addition to the FUM update, Pengana Capital Group disclosed earnings of gross performance fees and commissions of a similar nature totalling $5.9 million for the six-month period ending December 31, 2025. After accounting for relevant expenses, this resulted in approximately $3.1 million in net fees for the specified period.

The company also announced upcoming distributions from its investment vehicles. Pengana Capital Group will pay distributions (net of reinvestment) of $31.8 million in January, which will be reflected in the FUM announcement as at January 31, 2026. Pengana Capital Group anticipates releasing its half-year audited results on February 26, 2026. The announcement was approved by Paula Ferrao, Company Secretary. For further information, shareholders can contact Paula Ferrao or Pengana Client Service.