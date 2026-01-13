Ballymore Resources (ASX:BMR) has announced exceptional assay results from its Torpy’s prospect, located near Chillagoe in north Queensland. Ballymore Resources holds a portfolio of exploration and development projects in Queensland mineral belts that are highly prospective for gold and base metals. The latest drill results have confirmed visual estimates, returning the richest drill intersection to date at the Torpy’s target.

Hole BTPRC005 intersected 23 metres at 215.6 grams per tonne (g/t) of silver, 8.55% lead, and 1.99% zinc from 130 metres, including a high-grade zone of 10 metres at 483.2 g/t silver, 19.35% lead, and 2.82% zinc from 131 metres. This high-grade zone also includes 16.5 g/t indium. Maximum individual 1-metre sample results included 987 g/t silver and 38.59% lead. Zinc appears to form a halo around main mineralised shoots, potentially highlighting other shoots close to this hole.

Assay results are expected shortly for the inaugural hole at the Little Torpy’s prospect, which reported the broadest intersection in the current program. Little Torpy’s is located 600m south of the main Torpy’s drill sites, reinforcing the potential of the Torpy’s prospect area. The company reported BTPRC007 (Little Torpy’s): 25m @ 5.5% galena & 5.5% sphalerite from 23m. A diamond drill hole (BTPDD009) has been completed at Torpy’s with logging/sampling to be completed in January.

Ballymore’s Managing Director, Mr David A-Izzeddin, stated that Torpy’s has delivered its strongest intercept to date and is shaping as a significant discovery. The company is progressing with drilling at Seventy Mile Mount and underground development at Dittmer, positioning Ballymore for further drilling programs in 2026.