SpaceX Offers Free Starlink Service in Iran

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, is now providing free Starlink satellite internet service in Iran. This decision comes amid deadly protests and a days-long internet blackout in the country. According to Ahmad Ahmadian, executive director of Holistic Resilience, a US-based group, SpaceX has waived the usual Starlink subscription fee. This allows individuals in Iran with the necessary receivers to access the service without incurring charges. A source familiar with Starlink’s operations confirmed the free service, requesting anonymity as the information is not yet public. SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment.

Starlink’s operations in Iran, as well as in other regions experiencing conflict, highlight the increasing role of the internet service as a tool of soft power. It also showcases the influence wielded by Elon Musk. Starlink is a satellite internet service provider that aims to provide high-speed, low-latency internet to users across the globe, especially in areas where internet access is unreliable or unavailable.

Former US President Donald Trump has encouraged Iranians to persist with their protests and previously called upon Starlink to assist in restoring communication within the country. Some Iranians are already using Starlink despite it being officially banned. This is not the first instance of Musk leveraging Starlink in geopolitical conflicts.

Previously, Starlink’s satellites have been instrumental in maintaining internet communications for both Ukrainian citizens and its military following Russia’s invasion. In January, Starlink also provided free broadband service to Venezuelan citizens through February 3, subsequent to the US government’s seizure of President Nicolás Maduro.