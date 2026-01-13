JPMorgan Profit Surpasses Estimates Amid Market Volatility

JPMorgan Chase’s fourth-quarter profit exceeded analysts’ estimates, fueled by strong trading revenue amidst volatile markets. However, the bank’s shares fell 2.8% in early trading as investment banking revenue missed market expectations. The trading business benefited from market swings during the last three months of 2025, as concerns about a potential bubble in AI stocks intensified and investors speculated on U.S. interest rates. Equity trading surged 40%, driven by higher revenue across products. Fixed income also climbed, rising 7%.

CEO Jamie Dimon noted the resilience of the U.S. economy, attributing it to ongoing fiscal stimulus, deregulation benefits, and the Federal Reserve’s recent monetary policy. JPMorgan’s net interest income increased 7% to $25.1 billion. The bank expects 2026 interest income, excluding markets, of about $95 billion. Despite a strong performance overall, investment banking fees fell 5% in the quarter, with fees missing Wall Street estimates by 8%.

Adding to the downward pressure on the stock were concerns over the Trump administration’s proposed move to cap credit card interest rates. CFO Jeremy Barnum warned that such a cap would be detrimental to consumers and the economy, potentially forcing the bank to significantly alter its business. JPMorgan recently recorded a $2.2 billion provision tied to its agreement with Goldman Sachs to take over a credit card partnership with Apple.

JPMorgan Chase is the largest U.S. bank, offering a wide range of financial services including investment banking, asset management, and retail banking. The firm is considered a bellwether for the broader U.S. economy, offering insight into consumer spending, borrowing, and business activity. Despite the share price dip, one analyst noted that JPMorgan’s stock is coming off a great year and that much is already priced into the stock.