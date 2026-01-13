UBS Chief Ermotti Plans 2027 Exit

Sergio Ermotti, the Chief Executive Officer of UBS, is reportedly planning to step down by mid-2027. Ermotti oversaw UBS’s emergency takeover of Credit Suisse. While the timeline is not finalised, reports suggest his departure could occur around April 2027, following the completion of the Credit Suisse integration. UBS declined to comment on the reports. UBS is a global financial services company providing wealth management, asset management, and investment banking services.

Ermotti, who previously led UBS from 2011 to 2020, returned in 2023 to navigate the Credit Suisse acquisition. He had earlier stated his commitment to leading UBS until the integration was substantially complete, aiming for the end of 2026 or early 2027. UBS has publicly stated its goal to substantially finalise the integration by the end of 2026. News of his potential departure comes as UBS grapples with proposed stricter banking regulations from the Swiss government.

Potential successors to Ermotti have been mentioned, including Aleksandar Ivanovic, the head of asset management at UBS, along with UBS’s Americas president, Robert Karofsky, and Asia Pacific boss, Iqbal Khan. Bea Martin, appointed as Chief Operating Officer in October, has also been identified as a possible candidate.

UBS shares have increased nearly 30% over the past year, fuelled by investor interest in European banking stocks and optimism that the Swiss government may ease proposed capital rules for UBS. The stock dipped 0.1% following the news, slightly underperforming the broader European banking sector.