Woodside Energy has announced the arrival of its giant production platform from China, destined for the $18.6 billion Scarborough gas project off the coast of Western Australia. The arrival marks a significant step towards the project’s scheduled start-up later this year. Woodside Energy is an Australian petroleum exploration and production company. It is Australia’s largest independent oil and gas company with a global portfolio.

Acting chief executive Liz Westcott noted the arrival of the floating platform shows Woodside, main contractor McDermott, and subcontractors’ commitment to delivering the project safely. Westcott, who stepped into the role following Meg O’Neill’s departure to BP last month, confirmed that the project is now more than 91 per cent complete. The focus now shifts to the hook-up and commissioning phase in preparation for production.

According to Westcott, the project remains on track for its first LNG cargo in the second half of this year. The platform was towed more than 4000 nautical miles to the Scarborough field, situated 375km off the coast from Karratha. It will process gas from the field before it is piped to the Pluto LNG plant onshore for processing into LNG for export.

Gas from the Scarborough project will also be supplied to the Western Australian domestic market. Woodside anticipates that the project will contribute over $55 billion in direct and indirect taxes to Australia over its lifespan, providing a boost to the national economy.