L1 Group has announced its assets under management (AUM) reached $17.64 billion as of December 31. This represents an increase of approximately $700 million over the quarter. L1 Group is a diversified financial services firm that manages investments across various asset classes. It aims to deliver strong, risk-adjusted returns for its clients through active management and a disciplined investment approach.

The company attributed the rise in AUM to positive investment performance and inflows into its L1 Global Long Short strategy. These gains were partially offset by outflows from legacy platinum investments, primarily from the Platinum International Fund. The announcement highlights the continued demand for L1 Group’s investment strategies and the firm’s ability to generate returns for its investors.

L1 Group also provided an update on its performance fees for the period ending December 31. The group expects realised performance fees to total between $37 million and $39 million. This figure includes approximately $32 million of in-perimeter performance fees.

These results reflect the firm’s ongoing efforts to deliver value to its clients and strengthen its position in the competitive financial services market. L1 Group continues to focus on growing its AUM and delivering strong investment performance across its diverse range of investment strategies.