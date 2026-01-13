Lynas Rare Earths CEO Announces Retirement

Lynas Rare Earths has announced that its veteran chief executive officer, Amanda Lacaze, will retire after 12 years in the role. Lacaze intends to remain with the company until the end of the current financial year to ensure a seamless transition period. Lynas Rare Earths is the world’s largest producer of rare earth minerals outside of China. The company extracts and processes rare earth elements, which are essential components in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles and renewable energy technologies.

The company’s board of directors has already commenced a search to identify Lacaze’s successor. This process will involve a comprehensive evaluation of both internal and external candidates to ensure the best possible leadership for the company moving forward. The board is committed to finding an individual who can continue to build on Lynas’s success and navigate the evolving rare earths market.

Lacaze’s tenure has been marked by significant growth and strategic achievements for Lynas Rare Earths. Her leadership has been instrumental in establishing the company as a key player in the global rare earths industry. Further details regarding the CEO search and transition plans will be communicated as they become available.

The company will keep the market informed as the selection process progresses and a new CEO is appointed. Investors and stakeholders are keenly watching as Lynas prepares for this leadership transition. The outgoing CEO will work closely with the board and the new appointee to facilitate a smooth handover.