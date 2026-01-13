US Imposes Tariffs on Iran-Linked Trade

United States President Donald Trump has announced the immediate imposition of tariffs on any country engaging in trade with Iran. The tariffs, set at 25 per cent, will apply to all business conducted with the United States by nations maintaining economic ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran. This announcement signals a significant escalation in US economic policy towards Iran and nations that continue to trade with it.

The sweeping tariffs are expected to impact a wide range of countries and industries, potentially disrupting established trade relationships and supply chains. The move is aimed at further isolating Iran economically and increasing pressure on its government. The implications for global trade and international relations are yet to be fully assessed, but analysts anticipate considerable disruption.

The decision has already prompted concerns from various international bodies and trading partners, who fear the destabilising effect on global markets. Details concerning the implementation and scope of the tariffs are expected to be released soon. Businesses and governments worldwide are now scrambling to assess the potential impact of these new trade barriers and adjust their strategies accordingly.