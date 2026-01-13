GQG Partners Reports Net Outflows

GQG Partners, a global investment firm, has reported net outflows of $US2.1 billion for December and $US3.9 billion for the full year of 2025. These outflows were driven by withdrawals across all of the company’s major investment strategies. GQG Partners is an investment management firm focused on providing long-term investment solutions. The company manages investments for institutions, advisors and individuals worldwide.

Despite the outflows, GQG Partners saw its funds under management rise to $US163.9 billion at the end of December. This represents an increase from $US153 billion a year earlier. The investment manager attributed relative underperformance across all strategies for the year versus benchmarks to its defensive stance maintained throughout the year.

GQG Partners indicated that management fees continue to be the primary source of revenue for the firm. Performance fees contributed minimally to the overall revenue during the reported period. Investors will be monitoring how GQG adjusts its strategies in light of these recent financial results.