OzAurum Confirms High-Grade Gold at Mulgabbie North

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX: OZM), a Western Australian explorer with advanced gold projects located 130 km northeast of Kalgoorlie and projects in Minas Gerais, Brazil, prospective for niobium and REE, has announced positive first assay results from its recent RC grade control drilling program at the James Stage 1 open pit within the Mulgabbie North Gold Project. The results confirm consistent, shallow, high-grade gold mineralisation, reinforcing confidence in the proposed Stage 1 open pit design. This supports OzAurum’s strategy to advance Mulgabbie North towards near-term, low-cost heap leach development.

The initial 45 holes (1,126m) of a completed 91-hole (2,490m) grade control program have demonstrated strong grade continuity within the planned Stage 1 pit. Significant intercepts include 14m @ 2.09 g/t Au from 15m (including 3m @ 6.38 g/t Au from 17m) in MNORC 314, and 9m @ 2.61 g/t Au from 15m in MNORC 307. Metallurgical diamond drilling intersected 16m @ 3.41g/t Au (from 19m) in hole MNODH 019, including high-grade intervals of 1m @ 29.34 g/t Au (from 22m) and 1m @11.11 g/t Au (from 26m), further validating grade tenor within the Stage 1 pit.

Preliminary column leach testwork indicates gold recovery of over 60% within 7 days and over 80% within 21 days, supporting the potential viability of a simple heap leach operation. Final results are expected in 4–5 weeks. Preparation of a Stage 1 Heap Leach Small Mining Proposal is underway, targeting submission to DMPE in the coming weeks, a key step toward potential near-term production.

Andrew Pumphrey, CEO and Managing Director, commented that the results support the company’s strategy of advancing Mulgabbie North toward a simple, low-cost heap leach operation, with preliminary metallurgical testwork indicating the potential for rapid and attractive gold recoveries. OzAurum continues to make measurable progress toward near-term development, with drilling complete, metallurgical testwork progressing and permitting activities underway.