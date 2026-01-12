Apple taps Google for AI technology

Apple and Google have confirmed a multiyear agreement that will see Google’s artificial intelligence technology power several of Apple’s upcoming AI initiatives, including the Siri voice assistant. The announcement caused shares in both companies to rise during the final hour of trading in New York. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed; however, Bloomberg reported late last year that Apple was planning to pay around $US1 billion ($1.5 billion) annually for the partnership.

In a joint statement, the companies outlined their commitment to user privacy, stating that Apple would maintain its privacy standards by running AI services on consumer devices or via Private Cloud Compute, a secure online system. Google’s AI technology will be integral to supporting a new version of Siri expected to launch later this year.

This move comes after Apple reportedly delayed the update to Siri due to development issues. The integration of Google’s AI aims to enhance Siri’s capabilities and provide innovative experiences for Apple users, resolving some of the broader challenges the company has faced in introducing advanced AI features.