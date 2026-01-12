Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives has identified four strategic priorities for Apple this year, which he describes as a ‘prove me’ year for the tech giant’s artificial intelligence ambitions. Ives suggests Apple must solidify Google Gemini as its exclusive AI partner and introduce a revamped Siri promptly in March or April. Success in iPhone 17 sales is crucial, setting the stage for further growth with the iPhone 18, particularly in the Chinese market. Finally, he notes that Tim Cook should affirm his commitment to remain CEO through 2027. Apple is a multinational technology company that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services.

Ives believes the market is underestimating Apple’s potential in 2026, anticipating that this will be when ‘Cook & Co dive into the deep end of the pool on its AI strategic road map.’ He underscores that Apple remains a key component of the IVES AI 30 and a favoured tech stock for 2026.

Ives maintains an ‘OUTPERFORM’ rating on Apple with a $US350 price target. Apple shares were up 0.5 per cent to $US260.62 near 1pm in New York. Alphabet’s stock experienced a surge earlier on Monday following reports that Apple had selected Google’s Gemini to power an AI-enhanced version of its Siri digital assistant. Previous reports indicated Apple’s plan to pay Alphabet approximately $US1 billion annually for AI Siri.