UK Financial Sector Job Vacancies Surge

Job vacancies in Britain’s financial sector jumped 12% in 2025, according to recruiting firm Morgan McKinley. This surge was fuelled by companies vying to secure talent in high-demand areas such as artificial intelligence, regulation, and data reporting, as the financial industry engages in a technology arms race. Morgan McKinley is a global professional services recruitment consultancy, connecting specialist talent with leading employers across multiple industries and disciplines. The firm also provides talent management solutions to help organisations optimise their workforce strategies.

Despite the overall increase, the fourth quarter of 2025 saw a slowdown in hiring. According to Morgan McKinley’s London Employment Monitor, a quarterly survey, volatility in global markets and uncertainty surrounding the government’s November budget caused hiring managers to exercise caution. The survey highlighted a shift in demand, with software and computer services now accounting for over 16% of vacancies.

This figure surpasses traditional roles in investment management and banking, each accounting for 15% of total vacancies last year, according to Mark Astbury, director at Morgan McKinley. Conversely, clerical and administrative positions experienced a 16% decline, while broking roles fell by 20% over the year. The decrease in these areas is attributed to the increased adoption of AI and automation, which has reduced the need for staff in these functions.

Astbury anticipates that robust hiring activity will extend into the first quarter of this year. He noted that unemployment remains relatively low at 5%, with inflation stable at 3.2%, suggesting continued demand for skilled professionals within the UK financial sector.