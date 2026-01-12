Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has announced the appointment of Merrill Pereyra as the new chief executive officer for Australia and New Zealand, effective January 23. Pereyra brings a wealth of experience to the role, with more than 30 years in the quick-service restaurant sector. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is a food retail company and master franchisor of the Domino’s brand. It operates and franchises thousands of stores across multiple countries, offering pizza and other food items for delivery and carry-out.

Pereyra’s previous leadership positions include CEO of Domino’s Indonesia and managing director of Pizza Hut India, where he notably improved sales and significantly reduced store payback periods. Executive chairman Jack Cowin emphasized Pereyra’s proven ability to foster franchise relationships, drive same-store sales growth, and enhance unit economics, crucial factors for supporting network expansion and boosting overall business performance in the region.

In addition to Pereyra’s appointment, Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has broadened the responsibilities of George Saoud, currently the chief financial officer. Saoud will now also serve as group chief operating officer. His expanded role will encompass oversight of key functions including technology, procurement, and the supply chain, in addition to his existing financial strategy responsibilities.

These leadership changes signal Domino’s strategic focus on strengthening its operations and driving growth in the competitive Australia and New Zealand markets. The company aims to leverage Pereyra’s extensive experience and Saoud’s expanded oversight to enhance efficiency and profitability across its network.