Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd (ASX: DMP) has announced the appointment of Merrill Pereyra as Chief Executive Officer, Australia and New Zealand, effective January 23. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises is an Australian-based pizza chain and franchise group. It is the largest pizza chain in Australia in terms of both network stores and network sales, as well as the largest franchisee for the Domino’s Pizza brand in the world.

Pereyra brings over 30 years of experience in the quick-service restaurant industry, including previous leadership roles with McDonald’s and as CEO of Domino’s Pizza Indonesia. He most recently served as Managing Director of Pizza Hut, India, for Yum! Brands, where he led a turnaround of sales performance. According to Executive Chairman Jack Cowin, Pereyra’s track record of building franchise relationships and growing same-store sales makes him an ideal fit to improve business performance in the ANZ market.

In addition to Pereyra’s appointment, George Saoud, currently Group Chief Financial Officer, will assume the additional role of Group Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In this expanded role, Saoud will take on leadership responsibility for Technology and Procurement & Supply Chain, alongside his existing oversight of the company’s financial strategy and capital management. Cowin stated that Saoud’s expanded role will drive sustainable growth across Domino’s global operations, reflecting the company’s focus on disciplined execution, operational performance, and cost management.

These appointments are part of Domino’s ongoing effort to strengthen operational leadership and execute its turnaround priorities. The company also confirmed that the search for a permanent Group Chief Executive Officer is progressing, with further updates to be provided in due course. The announcement was authorised for release by the Board.