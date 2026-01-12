Forrestania Resources Commences Drilling at Lady Lila Project

Forrestania Resources Limited (ASX: FRS), a rapidly growing gold exploration and development company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality projects across Western Australia’s premier mining districts, has announced the commencement of a diamond drilling program at its Forrestania Hub – Lady Lila Project. The drilling is being conducted by Kalgoorlie-Boulder based Terra Drilling, utilising rigs to complete approximately 1,300 metres of diamond core tail drilling, with pre-collars having been completed in late 2025.

The program is designed to test the extent of mineralisation both along strike (north-south) and at depth, adjacent to the existing resource. Planned holes are situated to the north and south of the existing resource, which was upgraded in September 2025 to 1.2Mt @ 1.03g/t Au for 40,513 oz (0.5g/t cutoff). The diamond core retrieved will also provide samples for commencement of metallurgical test work.

David Geraghty, Forrestania Resources’ Chairman, stated that this diamond drill program will allow for necessary metallurgical and geotechnical understanding of the geology and orebody on the newly granted mining lease. He added that as a qualified metallurgist, he appreciates the need to fully understand orebodies as projects transition from exploration to development and mining operations. MBS Environmental will use the results for statutory submissions for the development of Lady Lila, which the company aims to submit in late 2026.

Forrestania Resources continues to build a strong pipeline of gold opportunities across Western Australia’s most prospective districts. Drilling at Ada Ann and Lady Lila forms part of the Company’s broader strategy to establish a multi-asset gold production business.