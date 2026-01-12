Aristocrat Leisure and Light & Wonder have reached a settlement in their legal battle, resolving claims in both Australia and the United States. The dispute centred around allegations that Light & Wonder misappropriated Aristocrat’s trade secrets and copyrighted material in the development of their Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon games. Aristocrat Leisure is a global games leader and technology innovator in the land-based and online gaming industries. Light & Wonder is a cross-platform games company bringing iconic franchises to players across the globe.

Under the terms of the agreement, Light & Wonder will pay Aristocrat $US127.5 million (approximately $190 million AUD) to fully resolve all claims of misappropriation and infringement of intellectual property. Light & Wonder has also acknowledged that specific Aristocrat mathematical information was used during the development of the Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon games.

As part of the settlement, Light & Wonder has agreed to permanently halt the commercialisation of Dragon Train and Jewel of the Dragon on a global scale. The company will also undertake its best efforts to remove existing installations of the games. Furthermore, Light & Wonder has committed to refraining from any future use of the contested mathematical information or copyrighted works, and will permanently destroy all documents containing that information.

Both parties have established confidential procedures to identify and address any potential issues involving Aristocrat’s mathematical information in Light & Wonder’s existing ‘hold-and-spin’ games, as well as titles currently under development. With this settlement, Aristocrat’s claims in both the Australian and United States jurisdictions will now be formally dismissed, concluding the legal proceedings.