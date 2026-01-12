Regal Partners Anticipates $145 Million Net Profit

Regal Partners has announced it expects to report a net profit of $145 million for the year ending December 31, 2025. The fund manager attributed the strong result to higher-than-anticipated performance fees. Regal Partners is an investment management firm that provides alternative investment strategies across a range of asset classes. It offers investors access to specialist investment managers with a focus on generating attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Performance fees for the second half of 2025 are projected to be $130 million, bringing the total performance fees for the year to $172 million. This represents a substantial increase from the $84.5 million recorded in 2024. The surge in performance fees is a primary factor behind the upgraded earnings outlook.

Additionally, Regal Partners reported net inflows of $80 million for the December quarter. This brings the total net inflows for 2025 to $1.5 billion. Management highlighted the strong performance across multiple investment strategies as the key driver of the improved earnings forecast and significant inflows.

As of December 31, 2025, Regal Partners reported funds under management (FUM) of $20.8 billion. This figure reflects the company’s continued growth and its ability to attract and retain investor capital.