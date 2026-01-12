PWR Holdings Lands $13.5 Million Contract

PWR Holdings (ASX:PWH) has been awarded a $US9.1 million ($13.5 million) follow-on contract to supply advanced cooling solutions for a project undertaken by the US government. This new agreement builds upon the successful execution of a previous order, initially announced to the ASX on January 14, 2025. PWR Holdings specialises in the design and manufacture of advanced cooling solutions for high-performance applications. The company caters to the motorsport, automotive, and aerospace industries.

The contract solidifies PWR’s standing within the project as it advances towards full-rate production. The company is expected to fulfil the deliveries under this new contract predominantly throughout financial year 2027. This multi-year US government project is subject to forecasted demand for its platform, US fiscal year funding, and PWR’s performance.

This recent contract win underscores PWR’s continued success in securing significant agreements within the defence sector. PWR Holdings continues to demonstrate its expertise in providing cooling solutions. The company’s stock performance has also reflected positive investor sentiment, with shares climbing 11 per cent since the beginning of the year.