Super Retail Group Achieves Record Sales

Super Retail Group has announced record first-half sales, with group revenue anticipated to reach $2.2 billion for the 26 weeks ending December 27, 2025. The company operates well-known retail brands across Australia and New Zealand. Super Retail Group is a leading retailer of auto, sports, outdoor and apparel products.

Like-for-like sales saw a 2.5 per cent increase at the group level. Macpac led the charge with a 7.8 per cent rise, followed by Rebel Sport at 3.8 per cent and Supercheap Auto at 3.5 per cent. BCF experienced a slight decline, falling 1.6 per cent. Total sales growth was most prominent at Macpac, climbing 13.1 per cent, while Supercheap Auto increased 5.1 per cent and Rebel grew 4.8 per cent, with BCF recording a modest 0.3 per cent increase.

Normalised profit before tax is projected to be between $172 million and $175 million. Supercheap Auto is expected to contribute $101 million to $102 million, Rebel $53 million, BCF $39 million and Macpac $7 million. Super Retail’s chief executive, Paul Bradshaw, acknowledged that the group “traded well”. He also pointed out that increased discounting had an impact on gross margins, particularly at Rebel. Bradshaw stated that Rebel delivered solid like-for-like sales growth, but gross margins were affected by higher promotional activity.

The company concluded the period with no drawn bank debt and a positive cash balance. Audited results will be released on February 26.