High-Tech Metals (ASX: HTM) Strikes Bonanza Grades at Wagtail, Confirming Production Potential

High-Tech Metals Ltd (ASX: HTM), an Australian gold exploration and development company with a significant project portfolio in Western Australia, has announced encouraging initial assay results from infill reverse-circulation (RC) drilling at its high-grade Wagtail gold deposit. Wagtail is part of the company’s Mt Fisher-Mt Eureka Project portfolio. The early results confirm the continuity of high-grade mineralisation within the existing resource.

Standout drill results showcase Wagtail’s potential, with a bonanza intersection of 1 metre at 171.35 grams per tonne (g/t) of gold within 6 metres at 28.96 g/t gold from 31 metres in hole 25WTRC014. Other significant intercepts include 8 metres at 1.52 g/t gold from 47 metres, including 1 metre at 9.31 g/t gold in hole 25WTRC026. The company highlights that these early assay results reinforce the quality and coarse-gold nature of the existing high-grade resource of 63kt @ 7.11 g/t Au for 14.6koz.

The current drilling program, consisting of approximately 3,000 metres, is designed to increase geological confidence within the existing Mineral Resource, locally test extensions to known mineralisation, and collect samples for metallurgical test work to support ongoing development studies. Drilling recommenced this week to refine the resource and support mine planning. To date, 31 holes for 1,217 metres have been completed.

Scoping-level mining and processing studies are progressing with SSH Group Ltd (ASX: SSH), supported by active workstreams including metallurgical testwork, mine design, permitting, and a recently signed toll-treatment MOU with Wiluna Mining. The company confirms it is not aware of any new information that materially affects the Mineral Resource and that all material assumptions underpinning the estimate continue to apply.