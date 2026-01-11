Findi Secures A$72 Million Strategic Investment

Findi Limited (ASX: FND), an ASX-listed company, is pleased to announce that its Indian subsidiary, Transaction Solutions International (India) Private Limited (TSI), has entered into a binding term sheet with Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC (Nova Global). Findi provides innovative transaction and payment solutions. Nova Global will invest up to INR 418 crore (A$72 million) to fund further growth, subject to legal due diligence and long-form documentation.

Nova Global’s strategic investment in TSI follows satisfactory completion of preliminary due diligence. The investment will be made in tranches, with the first tranche of INR 150 crore (A$26 million) to be paid on or before 15 February 2026 upon completion and execution of the long-form documentation. The remainder of the funds will be payable in tranches with timelines agreed between TSI and Nova Global. Completion of the investment is subject to conditions including execution of definitive documents and no material adverse change.

Proceeds from the investment will primarily fund ongoing capital expenditure for Brown Label and White Label ATM deployments and long-term working capital requirements. Findi’s Executive Chairman, Mr Nicholas Smedley, stated that Nova Global will significantly strengthen TSI’s balance sheet, support rapid scaling of both its ATM and digital businesses, and reinforce confidence in its long-term vision. TSI has arranged a deposit whilst long-form documentation is completed.

The Findi Board has also completed a structured Board renewal process, appointing Stephen Benton and Tineyi Matanda as new Non-Executive Directors. Simon Vertullo and Jason Titman have retired from the Board. Mr Benton and Mr Matanda bring extensive experience in banking, payments, and corporate finance. Mr Smedley thanked the outgoing directors and welcomed the new appointees, highlighting their expertise in supporting Findi’s transition toward becoming a Payments Bank and listed Indian entity.