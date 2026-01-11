Hot Stocks: Imricor Medical Systems, Brazilian Critical Minerals, Global Uranium and Enrichment

US equities closed last week at record highs after a softer-than-expected December jobs report reinforced confidence in a steady, but not overheating, economic expansion. The S&P 500 and Dow both set new record closes, while the Nasdaq also advanced strongly, capping solid weekly gains across all three indices. Payroll growth of 50,000 came in below expectations but was offset by a slight dip in the unemployment rate to 4.4%, supporting the view that the labour market is cooling gradually without showing signs of stress. Importantly, the data was the first employment report in months unaffected by the US government shutdown, giving investors greater confidence in its reliability and easing pressure on the Federal Reserve to cut rates in the near term. Housing stocks outperformed after President Donald Trump moved to support the mortgage market by directing purchases of mortgage-backed securities, sending major homebuilders sharply higher.

In Australia, the strong lead from Wall Street is flowing through to futures, with SPI futures pointing to a 0.3% gain. Attention now turns to November household spending data due later today, where economists expect a sharp slowdown from October’s strong result. A softer consumption print would ease inflation pressures and could influence expectations for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s next policy move, even as rate hike risks remain part of the broader outlook.

In company news,