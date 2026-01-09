Trump’s Greenland plans put investors on alert

Speculation that the US could seek to reshape Greenland’s future has moved rapidly from political theatre to market reality, forcing investors to now reassess the strategic map of critical minerals, Arctic security and long-term supply chains.

This is analysis of the CEO of global financial advisory giant deVere Group as what once sounded implausible is now likely beginning to be priced into assets linked to rare earths, advanced materials and polar infrastructure.

Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, says the implications for global investors are profound.

“Greenland sits at the centre of the next great resource race.

“Any serious move by the Trump administration in Washington to deepen control or influence over the island sends a signal that critical minerals are now being treated as strategic assets on the same level as energy and defence.

“Savvy global investors will be watching this potential shift extremely closely.”

Greenland holds some of the largest untapped reserves of rare earth elements, graphite, lithium, nickel and copper in the Western sphere.

These materials underpin electric vehicles, grid-scale batteries, semiconductors, aerospace systems and modern defence platforms. Demand continues to accelerate as governments push electrification, re-industrialization and military modernization at the same time.

“The minerals beneath Greenland are the building blocks of the next industrial cycle,” explains the deVere CEO.

“Whoever secures access and influence over those resources gains leverage over entire sectors of the global economy.”

He continues: “Markets are already reacting. Companies with exposure to Greenland exploration, Arctic logistics and northern supply chains have seen renewed investor attention as speculation grows that US capital, financing guarantees and strategic partnerships could accelerate development.

“Investors are positioning for a scenario where Greenland moves from peripheral resource zone to front-line supplier of critical materials,” notes Nigel Green.

“The re-rating potential explains the momentum now appearing in niche mining equities and Arctic-linked infrastructure plays.”

For Washington, the attraction is clear. China dominates much of the rare earth processing ecosystem and retains influence across multiple critical mineral supply chains. Reducing that dependency has become a strategic priority for US policymakers, particularly as geopolitical competition intensifies.

“Control over minerals now equals control over industrial destiny,” comments Nigel Green.

“The US understands that supply chains are weapons in modern economic conflict. Greenland offers one of the few places where Western economies can build large-scale alternatives to Chinese dominance.”

Any expansion of US involvement wouldn’t simply affect mining stocks. It would reshape defence procurement, clean-energy investment, sovereign wealth strategies and long-duration infrastructure capital.

“This is not a single-sector story. It touches commodities, equities, private capital, defence contractors, clean-energy manufacturers and logistics providers.

“Investors who view Greenland purely through a geopolitical lens miss the scale of the financial opportunity taking shape.”

Yet the opportunity comes with risk. Greenland’s terrain is unforgiving, infrastructure is limited and environmental standards are strict. Project timelines are long and capital requirements are heavy. Political sensitivities remain acute, with local leaders consistently asserting that sovereignty and autonomy are not for sale.

“The upside for investors will be seen as substantial, yet development in Greenland requires patience, diplomacy and deep capital. This will, therefore, favor institutional investors and long-term allocators rather than short-term speculation.”

Beyond minerals, Greenland’s Arctic location adds another strategic layer. Melting ice continues to open northern shipping corridors that could shorten trade routes between North America, Europe and Asia. Over time, that could shift global logistics economics.

“Shipping lanes define trade power,” says Nigel Green. “If Arctic routes mature, Greenland becomes a pivot point in global commerce. This has massive implications for ports, insurance markets, defence positioning and commodity transport.”

The bigger picture is unmistakable. Capital is flowing toward jurisdictions and assets tied to resource security, geopolitical alignment and industrial resilience. Greenland now sits at the intersection of all three.

“The conversation around Greenland reflects a wider transformation in how markets price geopolitics,” says Nigel Green. “Territory, minerals and security are once again shaping capital flows in a direct way. Investors who adapt to that reality position themselves for the next decade of structural change.”

As the US sharpens its focus on supply-chain sovereignty and strategic autonomy, Greenland’s role in global markets will only grow, believes the deVere chief executive.

Whether through deeper partnership, expanded military presence or increased financial backing of resource projects, momentum is building.

“This is the start of a new global minerals arms race,” says Nigel Green. “Greenland stands at the front of it.

“Investors will be eager to gain an early decisive edge as the race for strategic resources accelerates.”

