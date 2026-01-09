Hot Stocks: Mesoblast, Rio Tinto, Silex Systems

Mesoblast lifts Ryoncil sales 60% as new US$125m facility strengthens balance sheet

Mesoblast (ASX:MSB; Nasdaq:MESO) has reported a sharp acceleration in commercial momentum, with quarterly sales of its cell therapy Ryoncil rising 60% to US$35.1m in the December quarter, strengthening the group’s balance sheet as it transitions further into revenue generation. Ryoncil is the first mesenchymal stromal cell therapy approved by the US Food and Drug Administration and is currently approved for paediatric patients with steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease, with a pivotal adult trial now planned in a market estimated to be three times larger. The sales growth coincided with the establishment of a new US$125m five-year financing facility with Mesoblast’s largest shareholder, allowing the company to refinance existing debt on materially lower-cost terms while freeing its major assets to support further commercialisation and partnership activity.

Rio Tinto confirms preliminary merger talks with Glencore

(ASX:RIO) Rio Tintohas confirmed it is in preliminary discussions with Glencore regarding a potential combination of some or all of their businesses, including the possibility of an all-share merger, though it stressed there is no certainty an offer will be made. Under UK takeover rules, Rio Tinto now has until 5 February 2026 to either announce a firm intention to make an offer or formally walk away, a deadline that places a defined timetable around what would be one of the mining sector’s most significant consolidation moves in decades. The company emphasised that no terms have been agreed and that any transaction, if pursued, would likely be implemented through a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

Silex-backed laser enrichment project secures US$28m DOE award but misses larger funding round