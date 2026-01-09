Champion Iron Rail Services Resume After Derailment

Champion Iron has announced that rail services on the Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway have resumed following a third-party derailment that had temporarily halted iron ore shipments from its Bloom Lake mine. The derailment occurred on December 28, and services were gradually restored starting on January 4, according to the company’s statement. The railway line is a crucial link, connecting Labrador City in Newfoundland and Labrador with the port of Sept-Iles in Quebec, situated on the St Lawrence River’s north shore. Champion Iron is an Australian mining company focused on exploring for and developing iron ore resources. Its flagship project is the Bloom Lake mine in Quebec, Canada.

The company reported that operations at Bloom Lake were not significantly impacted by the disruption. During the interruption, the miner strategically stockpiled high-purity iron ore concentrate at the Bloom Lake site, ensuring continued operational readiness. This proactive measure helped mitigate potential losses in production and sales.

Champion Iron is actively collaborating with the railway operator to optimise the ramp-up of services and minimise any potential impacts on its operations and sales. The company aims to efficiently clear the backlog and restore normal shipping volumes as quickly as possible.

Champion Iron continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary. The resumption of rail services marks a positive step towards stabilising the company’s supply chain and meeting its sales targets for the upcoming period.